China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in August

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,852,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 6,412,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Stock Performance
China Power International Development stock remained flat at 0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.50. China Power International Development has a 52 week low of 0.53 and a 52 week high of 0.53.
China Power International Development Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Power International Development (CPWIF)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.