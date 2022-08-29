Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 0.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $53,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $39,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 178.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $191.06. 6,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.29 and a 200-day moving average of $201.89. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

