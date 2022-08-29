Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,789. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 32.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

See Also

