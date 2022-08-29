Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 249,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $851,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 29.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays reduced their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Down 1.0 %

Cintas stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $415.76. 2,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

