CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CION stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.51. 166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,583. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. CION Investment has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $309,718.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $309,718.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,909. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CION. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,622,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 535.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

