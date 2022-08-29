Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Civitas (CIV) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $8,575.57 and $14.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003585 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00154483 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009730 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Civitas Coin Profile
Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,715,357 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Civitas
