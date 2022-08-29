ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Buys 4,419 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,984 shares in the company, valued at $756,935.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,187 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,152.94.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,328 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $132,869.60.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. 16,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,445. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

