ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

