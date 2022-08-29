ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.91.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
