CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Has $22.16 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 10.4% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in SEA were worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in SEA by 110.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.23. 120,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252,646. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

