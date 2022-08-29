CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 41.2% in August

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of CLSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. CLS Holdings USA has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Get CLS Holdings USA alerts:

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators; and cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.