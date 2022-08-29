CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 41.2% in August

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CLS Holdings USA Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of CLSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. CLS Holdings USA has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.