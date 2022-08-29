CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Up 15.0% in August

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,178. CMS Energy has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.92%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.