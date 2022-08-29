CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Up 15.0% in August

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,178. CMS Energy has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.92%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
