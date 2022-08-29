Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.75

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.75 and last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 4132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

