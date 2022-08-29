Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Purchased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,008 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,678. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $329.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.24.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

