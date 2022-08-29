Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.91% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 10,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

