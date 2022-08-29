Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 163,230 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock remained flat at $36.80 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 85,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215,186. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $162.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

