Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

CWBC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,922. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.