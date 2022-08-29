Comparing Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Barnwell Industries pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VAALCO Energy pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Barnwell Industries and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.59 $6.25 million $0.73 3.96 VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.57 $81.84 million $1.56 3.40

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barnwell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Barnwell Industries and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 29.07% 53.58% 23.64% VAALCO Energy 31.98% 51.52% 25.90%

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.