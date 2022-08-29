Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Hits $320.81 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $44.44 or 0.00224764 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $320.81 million and $104.12 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,219,739 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

