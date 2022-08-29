Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $28.35

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.35, but opened at $27.12. Confluent shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 6,814 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.
Confluent Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.
Insider Activity at Confluent
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Confluent by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Confluent (CFLT)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.