Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $28.35

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.35, but opened at $27.12. Confluent shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 6,814 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Confluent Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Confluent by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

