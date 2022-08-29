CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 4.1%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.42 and last traded at $73.50. Approximately 2,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 709,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $962,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,714.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

