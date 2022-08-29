Constellation Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $91.31 million and $609,795.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085399 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

