Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Corning has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

