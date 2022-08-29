Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,800 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the July 31st total of 491,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CJREF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.90. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $575.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

