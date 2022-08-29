CPUcoin (CPU) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CPUcoin (CPU) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, CPUcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPUcoin has a market cap of $20.84 million and approximately $132,103.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 829.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.45 or 0.02806619 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00818018 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CPUcoin Profile
CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.
CPUcoin Coin Trading
