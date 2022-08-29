Craig Hallum Lowers iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target to $7.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on iMedia Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands Price Performance

Shares of IMBI opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61,114 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.