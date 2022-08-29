CREDIT Market Capitalization Tops $203,518.61 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $203,518.61 and approximately $292.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

