Credit Suisse Group Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $215.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a mixed rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.41.

Workday Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $166.46 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

