Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,625,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ USOI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,321. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.