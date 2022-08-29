Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 861,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,590. Crew Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

