Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.99

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.99 and last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 451742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.80.

Crew Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crew Energy

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at C$7,742,332.26.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

