CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

CRH has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRH to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 374,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CRH by 54.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

