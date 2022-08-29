Critical Analysis: Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) vs. indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wolfspeed and indie Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million 19.25 -$200.90 million ($1.70) -68.10 indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 25.38 -$88.04 million ($1.06) -7.75

Profitability

indie Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Wolfspeed and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -26.92% -4.93% -3.23% indie Semiconductor -124.21% -23.08% -13.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wolfspeed and indie Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 4 10 0 2.60 indie Semiconductor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Wolfspeed presently has a consensus price target of $116.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.49%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.39%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers. It offers silicon carbide materials for customers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company's power devices include silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for customers and distributors to use in applications, such as electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. Its RF devices comprise GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company's products are also used in transportation, fast charging, wireless systems, 5G, motor drives, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense applications; and materials products and RF devices are used in military communications, radar, satellite, and telecommunication applications. It serves customers in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

