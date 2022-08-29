Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in August

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 478,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CRYBF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Cryptoblox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
