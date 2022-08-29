Crypton Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Crypton has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $126,631.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 831.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.02818735 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,880,487 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypton is u.is.

Buying and Selling Crypton

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

