CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CSRLF remained flat at $2.81 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. CSR has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

