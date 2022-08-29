CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Insider Acquires £4,966.74 in Stock

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Watkins bought 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966.74 ($6,001.38).

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance

LON CHI opened at GBX 82 ($0.99) on Monday. CT UK High Income Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.15 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 87 ($1.05).

CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

