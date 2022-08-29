Cubiex Price Down 43.4% Over Last Week (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar. Cubiex has a total market cap of $42,707.22 and approximately $39.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 828.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.47 or 0.02814747 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821040 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cubiex Coin Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com.
Buying and Selling Cubiex
