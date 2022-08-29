Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Cummins by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 80.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Stock Down 0.1 %

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

CMI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.