CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $6.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Featured Stories

