CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 82,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

CVS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.99. 53,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. The company has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

