D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.86% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $91,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $232.72. 3,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,715. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

