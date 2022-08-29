D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 6.07% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $24,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 32,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

RLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,969. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62.

