D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $30,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 219,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 996,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,070,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,303,000 after buying an additional 140,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.18. 25,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.27 and its 200 day moving average is $250.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

