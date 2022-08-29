D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $48.64 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,041 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $48,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $32.93. 802,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,222,426. Intel Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

