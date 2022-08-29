D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $73.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,055 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

IVV stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $404.32. The stock had a trading volume of 160,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

