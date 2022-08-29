D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.