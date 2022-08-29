D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 61,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,987. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

