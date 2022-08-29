David Gordon Purchases 20,000 Shares of nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Rating) insider David Gordon bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$7.93 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of A$158,600.00 ($110,909.09).

NIB Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45.

About NIB

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

