Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 58,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 34,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $444.98. 18,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.59. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

