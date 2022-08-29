Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 1,183 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.82. 21,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average is $113.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

